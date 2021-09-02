Watch: Troll shames Shilpa Shetty for 'laughing about how Raj Kundra destroyed lives of women via porn' - here's what happened next

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, amid an ongoing controversy involving her businessman husband Raj Kundra, was recently seen in the promo of a chat show. The yoga enthusiast appeared on Janice Sequeira's talk show along with content creator Be You Nick.

The episode in question was filmed in July, before Kundra's arrest, and is going to be aired today. However, trolls were quick to judge Shilpa's uncontrollable laughter in the video on Instagram and even comparing it with Kundra's alleged involvement in making pornography.

Raj Kundra has come under the radar for his reported connection to a pornography racket. He was recently remanded to judicial custody for several days.

One user commented, "Laughing about how Raj Kundra destroyed others women’s life via pornography and how thick skinned and shameless one needs to be despite such a big porno scandal"

Responding to the same, Janice hit back stating, “"Please read the caption about when this was shot before you decide to come shit on the TL.”

Last month, Shilpa took to social media to issue a statement, saying she and her family do not deserve a media trial.

The actress said she will not comment on the case as it is subjudice and also requested the media for some privacy saying the past few days have been challenging for her "on every front".

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's statement talking about her "right to privacy" came after the Bombay High Court reportedly refused to restrict media and social media platforms from publishing reports which talk about her. The court reportedly told the Bollywood actress that she has chosen a public life.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 09:10 AM IST