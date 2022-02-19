Watch: 'Toolsidas Junior' trailer gives fans a look at Rajiv Kapoor's last appearance on the silver screen.

The makers of 'Toolsidas Junior' just dropped their trailer. The film starring the late Rajiv Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and child actor Varun Buddhadev is all set to release on March 4th.

The film revolves around the life of a 13 year old boy, who avenges the defeat of his father in a game of Snooker.

To have such an Inspiring Sports Drama produced by two dynamic producers like Bhushan Kumar & Ashutosh Gowariker with the backing of legendary actors, surely promises to catapult the film to one of the most awaited pictures of 2022.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present an Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Toolsidas Junior. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker & Sunita Gowariker, the film written & directed by Mridul releases on 4th March.

