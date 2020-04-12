Watch: Tisca Chopra shares video of monkeys beat the heat with a 'pool party'

Mumbai: As humans are locked-away at home due to the outbreak of coronavirus, animals have taken over. Actress Tisca Chopra shared a hilarious video on social media of monkeys enjoying in a swimming pool.

Tisca took to Instagram, where she shared the funny clip. In the video, two monkeys can be seen. One monkey sits on the railing of a balcony, another can be seen jumping into the swimming pool.

After taking a dive, the monkey then swims leisurely and then goes to a corner to sit by the pool. The other monkey too enjoys a swim later on.

"#PoolParty .. must've been watching and waiting for years .. saw the opportunity and jumped right in .. #monkeyingaround#everymonkeyhasitsday courtesy @namshenoy3," she captioned the video.