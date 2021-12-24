Watch: Tiger Shroff flaunts his chiselled physique in action-packed motion poster of 'Ganapath'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Friday shared a scintillating, new motion picture of his most-awaited film 'Ganapath'.

Every asset released by the team has so far created a buzz and the fans are super excited about the impending release of the Tiger and Kriti Sanon-starrer in 2022.

On Instagram, Tiger shared the action-packed motion picture in which he flaunts his chiselled physique.

"Taiyyar Rehnaa !!! God ke Aashirwad Se Janta ko Milne Aa Rela Hai #Ganapath Next Christmas in cinemas near you! #23rdDecember #1YearToGanapath," he captioned his post.

The film will hit the big screen on December 23 next year and the producers are pulling out all stops to make the event as grand as possible

‘Ganapath', the mega-budget, dystopian thriller, is produced by Pooja Entertainment.

It stars Tiger and Kriti in never-seen-before avatars and features high-octane action sequences shot with top-notch, international stunt directors.

After an extensive schedule, 'Ganapth' has almost reached the finishing line in London.

The Vikas Bahl directorial promises to be a unique, one-of-a-kind thriller that has never been presented before in Indian cinema. No expense has been spared to make the film, one of the most lavishly mounted ever with the slick action sequences putting even global blockbusters in shade.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:31 PM IST