Watch: Tiger Shroff displays chiselled physique in dance video of new song 'Casanova'

After teasing his fans by sharing intriguing glimpses from his upcoming song 'Casanova', Bollywood star Tiger Shroff on Wednesday dropped the number on YouTube.

The 'Heropanti' star took to Instagram and marked his debut on the Google-owned video platform. Expressing his excitement to release the song, Shroff wrote in an Instagram post.

"So excited to present our next single to you all! Hope you guys like it #Casanova is OUT NOW exclusively on my YouTube Channel! " The two-minute-thirty-four seconds video features Tiger showcasing his unbeatable dancing skills as he sings the lyrics of the sultry song.

The song sees Shroff grooving in white and black ensembles as he puts on display his chiselled physique and flaunts his six-pack abs.

The song with soft beats is a song to listen on loop.