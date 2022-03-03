Watch: This is what Chitrangada Singh does when someone tries to fit in her frame

Chitrangda Singh is a popular actress and keeps sharing glimpses of her life with her fans through her social media handle.

She recently took to her Instagram to post a trending reel. She was seen doing the 'Edge' reel with her team member and she looked sassy as ever. She captioned the post as, "When someone tries to fit in my frame".

Fans just could not get enough of her reel and flooded the comments with praises.

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani also complimented her sunglasses. "Those shades are gold!," he commented.

On the work front, Chitrangda was recently seen in 'Bob Biswas' opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She received rave reviews for her performance as Mary Biswas in the movie.

The film was a spin-off of the 2012 movie 'Kahani'. It also marked the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of 'Kahani' director Sujoy Ghosh.

She will be next seen in the much-awaited upcoming multi-starrer 'Gaslight'.

In 'Gaslight', Chitrangda Singh will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.

Directed by Pawan Kriplani and produced by Ramesh Taurani, the movie is touted to be a thriller.

Over the years, Chitrangada has worked in films like 'Desi Boyz', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3', and 'Baazaar' to name a few.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 02:39 PM IST