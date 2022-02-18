Watch: Teaser of 'Lafda Zala' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' out; full song to release on Feb 19

The teaser of 'Lafda Zala', the second song from Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund', was shared by the makers on Friday.

The full song will be officially released on Saturday (February 19).

Days after sharing the first song, 'Aaya Ye Jhund Hai', the makers have teased the audience with the teaser of the next song, which is composed by Ajay Atul.

"Inke area mein aake agar panga kar dala, toh samajh lena beta, bohot bada #LafdaZala 😏 Song out tomorrow. #Jhund releasing in cinemas on 4th March, 2022." the makers shared on social media.

Take a look:

Loading View on Instagram

Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the film revolves around the world of a notorious team and their interesting journey.

The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer.

'Jhund' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Singh and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Big B, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', currently has multiple films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday', Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye', Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' and Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 05:26 PM IST