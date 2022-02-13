e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

Watch: Teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' title track 'Aaya Ye Jhund Hai' out; full song to release on Feb 14

The makers of 'Jhund' have now officially released the teaser of the title track
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

The title track of Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming film ‘Jhund’ which has been christened as ‘Aaya Ye Jhund Hai’ will be out on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Days after sharing an exciting poster of the song, the makers have now officially released the teaser of the title track. The song is composed by Ajay Atul.

"Dil aur game dono jeetega yeh #Jhund. Kal se shuru hoga game, kyunki #AayaYehJhundHai. ⚽️ Releasing in cinemas on 4th March 2022," the makers shared on social media.

Take a look:

Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the film revolves around the world of a notorious team and their interesting journey.

The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer.

'Jhund' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Singh and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Big B, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', currently has multiple films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday', Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye', Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' and Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch ‘Jhund’ Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan kickstarts 2022 with his notorious team Watch ‘Jhund’ Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan kickstarts 2022 with his notorious team

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 02:11 PM IST
Advertisement