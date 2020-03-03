Watch teaser: Angrezi Medium's new track features Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others

With just 10 days for the release, the makers of 'Angrezi Medium' have dropped the teaser of the new track 'Kudi Nu Nachne De' from the flick and it promises for a perfect happiness anthem. The teaser features Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani.
The song is all set to release on March 4, 2020 and it also features Radhika Madan, who plays the role of Irrfan Khan's daughter in the film. The video that was released on Monday, shows the 'b-town kudis' groving to the beats of the song and giving impromptu performances. Alia, Janhvi, Ananya and others took to their Instagram to share their videos.
Check them out here:
Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and will hit the theatres on March 13.
It revolves around the relationship between a single doting father and his daughter, who wishes to pursue her higher studies in London. The heart-warming flick also stars Deepika Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia.
Actor Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, last year and has been unable to promote the film. However, the actor has urged his fans to shower 'Angrezi Medium' with the same amount of love it gave to 'Hindi Medium.'
