Watch: Tanushree Dutta says Mumbai Police investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case 'can’t be trusted'

Former Miss India actress Tanushree Dutta feels that Mumbai police's investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case cannot be trusted. The actress, in an Instagram live session, recalled her own experience with the cops when she filed an FIR against veteran actor Nana Patekar, during the MeeToo movement.

In the video, Tanushree said, "Mumbai Police cannot be trusted with doing a fair and impartial investigation...They are usually too quick to dismiss such cases and close matters and are usually hand in glove with culprits themselves and politicians from the start. All this show about calling people to record their statement is just a show to appease public sentiment because the matter is hot right now."

"In my case too, they pretended to care and investigate for months. I wasted so much time and energy doing an FIR, submitting a wealth of evidence and witness testimonies, video footage, circumstantial evidence, secondary evidence etc and follow up regularly. Yet in their final report, they refused to even take into account all that evidence, didn’t follow up with key witnesses who were threatened into silence by Nana’s lawyers, supporters, and withdrew from coming forward. I got saved because I went away," she added.