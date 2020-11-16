Watch: Taimur screams ‘No Photo’ as he strolls in Dharamshala with folks Saif and Kareena

Saif had earlier expressed concern over the growing paparazzi culture in India. He wondered how people could be so interested in Taimur's life.

"The media's constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it. But I won't be interested in someone else's kids so much. On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile, but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid? I don't understand," Saif told IANS

Last year, policemen swooped down on the paparazzi outside Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence and asked them to disperse.

It was believed that Saif complained to the police about the constant paparazzi attention. However, he denied having anything to do with it, though he admitted he found their constant presence intrusive.

He said: "Yes, the cops cleared the paparazzi because someone complained. Not me. I can't say I feel kindly about their presence, because 10 people lounging about outside your house waiting for a shot of your kid is disturbing to say the least. I didn't complain because I don't want to deprive anyone of a job."

Saif has a request for the photographers: "Please don't stalk Taimur. He is not a star. He is just a child."

Back in August, Kareena and Saif announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. --Saif and Kareena," said the announcement issued by the star couple.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple had Taimur on December 20, 2016.