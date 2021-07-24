Watch: Taimur asks paps 'can I go' as he steps out with dad Saif Ali Khan and cousin Inaaya

Taimur Ali Khan was spotted with his dad Saif Ali Khan and cousin Inaaya in Bandra on Saturday.
A video of the father-son duo is currently going viral on the internet. It shows pap-star Tim Tim joining Saif and Inaaya for a car ride.
Taimur, who often makes headlines for his cute antics, was heard telling the paparazzi to make way. "Can I go?" he asked them as he held his nanny's hand and jumped into the car.
The four-and-a-half-year-old was seen wearing a Looney Tunes T-shirt with a pair of blue shorts.
The little munchkin left everyone surprised with one pose after the other. He continued to pose for the paps and Saif, too, decided to let his son be and walked inside the house while the little one impressed everyone with his quirky poses.
Have a look at the video and pictures here:
Taimur is undoubtedly among the most popular star kids and an online sensation today.
The junior nawab has also always been a paparazzi favourite. Whenever the little one steps out of the house, in no time his photos go viral on social media.
