Watch: Taimur Ali Khan enjoys father Saif's 'Ole Ole' song as he feeds cow outside their Bandra residence

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan, who often makes headlines for his cute antics, was clicked by shutterbugs on Friday. The lil munchkin was spotted feeding a cow outside their Bandra residence and enjoying his father Saif Ali Khan’s song ‘Ole Ole’ on the flute.
In a video, which was shared on Instagram by paparazzo Yogen Shah, Tim Tim is seen signaling 'no' to camerapersons as he stands at the gate enjoying the music.
Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and Taimur was born on December 20, 2016. Last year in August, Kareena and Saif announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. --Saif and Kareena," said the announcement issued by the star couple.
