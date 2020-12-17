Watch: Taimur air-kicks at paparazzi, screams 'no photos'; netizens label him 'arrogant'

The clip generated commentary by netizens. One user wrote, “Arrogant hai , or ego bhi jo star kids me kut kut ke bhara hota hai.”

“Media e star banati h aise logoko...focus me laake.... Baadme Khudko Super Star samajhne lagte h,” added another.

Meanwhile one user wrote, He's growing up being harrased by the media. I'm not sure why people are negatively commenting about a CHILD. Like Taimur says "no photo" then it's a problem - you all say he has an ego, if Taimur was to innocently pose - you'd also say he has an ego and is big headed. He's a child. Leave the kid alone.”

Taimur’s father and actor Saif had earlier expressed concern over the growing paparazzi culture in India. He wondered how people could be so interested in the young boy’s life.

"The media's constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it. But I won't be interested in someone else's kids so much. On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile, but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid? I don't understand," Saif told IANS a while back.

Back in August, Kareena and Saif announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. --Saif and Kareena," said the announcement issued by the star couple.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Taimur was born on December 20, 2016.