Watch 'Tadap' song 'Tumse Bhi Zyada': Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria share sizzling chemistry in this love song sung by Arijit Singh

The much-awaited trailer of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Tadap' was unveiled recently and people couldn't stop showering it with love.

The intense trailer of Ahan's debut film had everyone invested in this story. Now the movie's first song has been released and people are all for it as the song amasses a huge liking.

Tadap's first song, 'Tumse Bhi Zyada', was officially released by the makers on the occasion of Dhanteras on Tuesday.

The song gives a glimpse of Ahan and Tara's sizzling chemistry in the film. They can be seen sharing a lovely kiss and having a romantic moment. However, the song also shows Ahan's character being dragged by someone and his bike is set on fire, perfectly setting up the fans for a moment of intrigue.

Ahan took to his social media handle to share the news of the same and he put a small clip of the song. "#TumseBhiZyada, song out now. Dil Se," he captioned his post.

Directed by Milan Luthria, 'Tadap' is set to release theatrically on December 3. It also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati.

The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action drama 'RX 100', which featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput.

'Tadap' is written by Rajat Arora, who had also penned Luthria's 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Baadshaho'.

Film composer Pritam Chakraborty has provided music for the film.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 01:53 PM IST