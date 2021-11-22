Watch 'Tadap' song 'Tu Mera Ho Gaya Hai': Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria bring magic to screen with their romance

The trailer of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Tadap' was unveiled recently and people couldn't stop showering it with love.

The trailer of Ahan's debut film had everyone invested in this story. Now a new song from the film has been released and people are all for it as the song amasses a huge liking.

Post the release of successful tracks 'Tumse Bhi Zyada' and 'Tere Siva Jag Mein', the makers have released the third song titled 'Tu Mera Ho Gaya Hai'.

While 'Tumse Bhi Zyada' was a soulful track and 'Tere Siva Jag Mein' was a party song 'Tu Mera Ho Gaya Hai' is a romantic song.

The song promises to be yet another chartbuster and stars the leads of the film, Ahan and Tara. This is the third track from the film and so far has been received well from the audience.

It is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Pritam. The song is penned by Irshad Kamil.

Directed by Milan Luthria, 'Tadap' is set to release theatrically on December 3. It also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati.

The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action drama 'RX 100', which featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput.

'Tadap' is written by Rajat Arora, who had also penned Luthria's 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Baadshaho'.

