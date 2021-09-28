Watch: Taapsee Pannu's 'Ghani Cool Chori' from 'Rashmi Rocket' is a perfect foot-tapping song for Navratri

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who will next be seen in 'Rashmi Rocket', on Tuesday shared a new festive track 'Ghani Cool Chori' from the upcoming film.

'Rashmi Rocket' is set in a Gujarati town, and the recently-released song perfectly captures the essence of the Navratri festival.

The upbeat dance number featuring Taapsee and her on-screen love interest Priyanshu Painyuli is quite catchy, thanks to its lively tunes paired with its lyrics.

Composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Bhoomi Trivedi, the high-on-energy dance track is filled with energetic dance moves by Taapsee who adds zeal to the vibrant factor by sporting a traditional ghagra-choli garba outfit. The song catches the viewers’ attention the moment it starts playing and will keep you hooked and wanting for more.

The dhol beats that have been infused in the song make it a cool dance number to groove to.

Check out the full song here:

Set in the salt marshes of Kutch, ‘Rashmi Rocket' is about a young girl from a small village, blessed with a gift. She's an incredibly fast runner who dreams of crossing the finish line. In the journey to fulfilling her dreams, she soon realises that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

The movie is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 15th October.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 02:38 PM IST