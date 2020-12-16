Watch: Taapsee Pannu shares epic transformation video while training for ‘Rashmi Rocket’

The actress continued: "In a few months, my gut health had restored. Today my diet for #RashmiRocket as she plans, consists not only of ghee, curd, buttermilk but both my protein shakes (whey and casein) are dairy based too! A healthy gut, clearly is the foundation of great fitness. As @munmun.ganeriwal rightly says, a strong gut = a fit body."

She also shared the recipe to her "high protein high fibre drink" on Instagram story: "Its buttermilk with sattu, flaxseed, methi seed powder. Fantastic combination of live bacteria, prebiotics, healthy fats. Great for post workout recovery."

On the work front, Taapsee recently completed a gruelling schedule of "Rashmi Rocket" and is gearing up to shoot "Looop Lapeta", “Shabaash Mithu”, and "Haseen Dillruba".

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, "Rashmi Rocket" is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee's husband in the project.