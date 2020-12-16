Watch: Taapsee Pannu shares epic transformation video while training for ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has been shooting for her upcoming film “Rashmi Rocket” shared a clip featuring her epic athletic journey, which she embarked on in the last couple of months.
Taapsee wrote, “As I finish the last athletic training for #RashmiRocket today here’s the journey I was waiting to share with you all.... If it makes you curious then the transformation was worth it :)”
The 33-year-old has been sharing fitness tips with her fans and followers on social media.
Pannu has opened up about her journey towards holistic health, which has helped her overcome sensitivity to dairy products.
"There was once a time when I was really sensitive to dairy. The Punjabi me inherently loved dahi and lassi, but I kept avoiding them for a long time. Once I started working with @munmun.Ganeriwal few years back, her ways of holistic health began to work like magic," she shared.
The actress continued: "In a few months, my gut health had restored. Today my diet for #RashmiRocket as she plans, consists not only of ghee, curd, buttermilk but both my protein shakes (whey and casein) are dairy based too! A healthy gut, clearly is the foundation of great fitness. As @munmun.ganeriwal rightly says, a strong gut = a fit body."
She also shared the recipe to her "high protein high fibre drink" on Instagram story: "Its buttermilk with sattu, flaxseed, methi seed powder. Fantastic combination of live bacteria, prebiotics, healthy fats. Great for post workout recovery."
On the work front, Taapsee recently completed a gruelling schedule of "Rashmi Rocket" and is gearing up to shoot "Looop Lapeta", “Shabaash Mithu”, and "Haseen Dillruba".
Directed by Akarsh Khurana, "Rashmi Rocket" is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee's husband in the project.
