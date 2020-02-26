Watch: Taapsee Pannu munching on popcorn is all of us rushing towards leftover snacks when guests leave

Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha , Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza and Pavel Gulati were all present at 'Thappad's screening, on Tuesday. Taapsee's upcoming film is all set to hit the theatres this Friday, February 28. While the fim's team interacted with the media and spoke about the film at length, Taapsee Pannu's video of gorging on popcorns is tickling internet's funnybones. In a video from the 'Thappad' screening, the actress can be seen inching towards the popcorn tub on the table, as soon as the rest of the team leaves the stage. Pannu thanks the media for coming, picks some popcorn and it's pretty much all of us, rushing towards the leftovers when guests leave!

Check out the video here: