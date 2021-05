Watch: Sussanne Khan reacts to rumoured BF Arslan Goni breaking a chair while getting his COVID-19 jab

Arslan is best known for his stint in the show 'Jia Aur Jia'. According to reports the two have known each other for months now and met via mutual friends in the television industry.

Hrithik and Sussanne were granted divorce by a family court in 2014 after 14 years of marriage.

Sussanne and Hrithik share two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Meanwhile, Arslan is currently seen playing the negative character Lala in the series "Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun", and is amused at how people sometimes refer to him by the name of his on-screen avatar, and also as "Lale di jaan".

"I feel good that people refer to me sometimes as Lala. That's also because of the excitement of the show, and I hope they like my character Lala," Arslan said.

"Also, whenever people meet me, I have been getting a lot of 'Lale di jaan'!" he added.

He hopes to give many more performances that stick to his identity in the future. "I will give better performances that will stick with me and I'll have more people addressing me relating to my characters," he said.

Arslan had recently shared that he wasn't confident about taking up such a negative character at first.

"Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun" tells the story of Nawab, who rises as a powerful underworld don in Bombay from being a smalltown boy, and falls in love with actress Laila, played by Patralekha.