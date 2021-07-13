Watch: Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl’s swing rope snaps while shooting – here’s what happened next

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl began dating a few years ago and they are all things adorable. They also never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media.

Whether it's the captions they pen for each other or their adorable photos, Sushmita and Rohman have only been making their fans fall in love with them.

Rohman, who is a model on the work front, recently shared a behind the scenes video, where he can be seen dressed up sharing resemblance with Lord Krishna.

The clip shows Rohman seated on a swing above a swimming pool with women surrounding him as the crew films the shoot.

However, while taking a stride one of the swing ropes snapped and he toppled leaving everyone panicked.

Rohman shared the incident on Instagram and wrote, “Had to share this with you guys One side of the rope just snapped open while we were rolling and yours truly was left hanging in the middle of nowhere, please don’t miss how genuinely @tripathi_namrata was ready to catch me if I were to fall And then at the end, me being me, trying to act the famous scene from the movie ISHQ @raabtabyrahul it was fun #shootlife #workmode #funny #iworkout #love.”