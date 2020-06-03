Watch: Sushmita Sen teases powerful comeback with Disney+Hotstar's 'Arya'

Sushmita Sen is set to make her acting comeback, and she has shared the first glimpse of her fierce avatar in the upcoming web series "Aarya".

The actress, who was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film "Nirbaak", shared the look on social media.

Sharing a short video on Instagram, she wrote, "Aapne bulaaya aur hum chale aaye!!"

"Now it's your turn to tell me, what you think #Aarya is about? Tell me in the comments below and the lucky one who comes closest to guessing it right...goes live with me here on Instagram very very soon," she added while asking fans to guess the premise of the show.

In the video, Sushmita can be seen practicing aerial workout. Towards the end, the audience gets a glimpse of her fierce look.

"To turn her world upside down. New home, new ropes! #aarya #firstlook," she added.