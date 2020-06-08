Watch: Sushmita Sen grooves to Ranveer Singh’s 'Aankh Marey' on the sets of 'Aarya'

Sushmita Sen, who is all set to make a striking comeback to the industry with her debut web series -- Aarya -- has shared a behind the scenes video on her Instagram. In the video, the 'Main Hoon Na' actress can be seen having a gala time as she grooves to the beats of Ranveer Singh's 'Aankh Maarey' with the crew members.
Sharing the video, the actress captioned it: "Introducing #cocreator #codirector #aarya @sandeipm A fabulous Director, who made the whole unit dance around the whole day...then we made him dance after pack up!!! And boy, can he dance!! (The one with the cap) The sheer energy of the making of #Aarya remains special in so many ways!! #sharing #bts #memories #aaryafamily #rajasthan @ankurbhatia @sush.y @filmeyshilmey @gargi_sawant29 @ankur.r.bhatnagar @swayamkhanna @shivikafacepaint I love you guys!!!...”
Check it out here:
Meanwhile, the enthralling trailer of Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya', which was officially dropped on Friday, has managed to grab the attention of 10 million-plus people by now. The web series 'Aarya' to be premiered in Disney Plus Hotstar, from June 19 onwards, marks the return of the 'Dastak' actor to the acting industry after a gap of five years.
In the series, the 44-year-old actor plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.
The trailer shows the strength and determination of Aarya (Sen's character), who transforms from a good wife and dutiful mother to a fierce woman.
The plot takes a U-turn when her husband, essayed by actor Chandrachur Singh, is shot in broad daylight by some unknown. Aarya further takes up her husband's business to discover if there are any dark secrets.
The story gradually unfolds several twists and turns with a mother putting her all efforts to save her children.
Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also have stars including Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in their pivotal roles.
Inputs from ANI.