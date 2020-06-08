Watch: Sushmita Sen grooves to Ranveer Singh’s 'Aankh Marey' on the sets of 'Aarya'

Sushmita Sen, who is all set to make a striking comeback to the industry with her debut web series -- Aarya -- has shared a behind the scenes video on her Instagram. In the video, the 'Main Hoon Na' actress can be seen having a gala time as she grooves to the beats of Ranveer Singh's 'Aankh Maarey' with the crew members.

Sharing the video, the actress captioned it: "Introducing #cocreator #codirector #aarya @sandeipm A fabulous Director, who made the whole unit dance around the whole day...then we made him dance after pack up!!! And boy, can he dance!! (The one with the cap) The sheer energy of the making of #Aarya remains special in so many ways!! #sharing #bts #memories #aaryafamily #rajasthan @ankurbhatia @sush.y @filmeyshilmey @gargi_sawant29 @ankur.r.bhatnagar @swayamkhanna @shivikafacepaint I love you guys!!!...”

Check it out here: