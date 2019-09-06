Watch Sunny Leone's hilarious conversation with Siri

Who on earth can turn a beautiful woman like Sunny Leone down? Imagine her warmly asking you out and you refusing it! No human can, but Siri just did. That’s where artificial intelligence goes wrong, you see! It so happened that the actor, probably because she had no other way to pass off her leisure time, decided to indulge in chitchat with Siri. Sunny isn’t alone, definitely. So many of us do that!
The conversation, however, turned hilarious with Siri flatly refusing to dine out with her…LOL! Poor Siri won’t ever know what she missed out on. Sunny shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Oh boy!! Siri good night. I love you!”.
The actor’s witty side isn’t unfamiliar to us, though. She is also this champion prankster on sets who keeps fooling her co-stars and crew members. At times, she also gets a taste of her own medicines. Just a day back, we stumbled upon a video wherein her manager successfully scared the hell out of her when she was engrossed in a rather deep conversation!
Workwise, Sunny was last seen in a special number in Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh’s film Arjun Patiala. She is also gearing up for her big Tamil flick Veeramadevi and her Malayali debut Rangeela. Her bilingual film Koka Kola is also in progress.
