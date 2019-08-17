Watch Sunil Grover recreate Rinku Bhabhi's famous song ‘Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahi Karte’

Sunil Grover has become one of the most beloved comedians in India, the actor is best known for his characters Rinku Bhabhi, Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati. He was recently seen performing for an event as Rinku Bhabhi, a video for the event went viral on social media and left his fans amazed.

At a wedding Sunil performed Rinku Bhabhi’s popular song Mere Husband Mujhko Pyar Nahi Karte, the video was shared by a popular celebrity spotting account. It shows Sunil in Rinku Bhabhi’s get up singing the song and teases the bride. Take a look: