Watch Sunil Grover recreate Rinku Bhabhi's famous song ‘Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahi Karte’

Sunil Grover has become one of the most beloved comedians in India, the actor is best known for his characters Rinku Bhabhi, Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati. He was recently seen performing for an event as Rinku Bhabhi, a video for the event went viral on social media and left his fans amazed.
At a wedding Sunil performed Rinku Bhabhi’s popular song Mere Husband Mujhko Pyar Nahi Karte, the video was shared by a popular celebrity spotting account. It shows Sunil in Rinku Bhabhi’s get up singing the song and teases the bride. Take a look:
After giving stellar performances in Pataakha and Bharat fans were pleased to see the actor in the old character. One user commented, “ "Sunil Grover.......has natural talent in comedy ........iskay level jaisa koi nahi India meh," while another one commented, " sunil is the best"
On the work front, Sunil Grover last seen in Bharat played the role lead supporting cast as Salman Khan’s best friend. The film also featured Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in key roles.
