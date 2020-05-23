Watch: Suhana Khan shares stunning video of herself from 20th birthday amid lockdown

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan turned 20 on Friday. The diva, who's studying acting at the prestigious New York University, is currently in Mumbai due the coronavirus pandemic and celebrated her birthday at home due to the lockdown. Suhana shared glimpses of her 20th birthday and the stunning video is breaking the internet.

In the slow-motion video, Suhana Khan is seen clad in a skin-hugging midi dress as she poses for the camera on the terrace. The 20-year-old is seen seen flaunting her curves as she lets her silky brown tresses dance with the wind.

Check out the video here: