Watch: Suhana Khan shares stunning video of herself from 20th birthday amid lockdown

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan turned 20 on Friday. The diva, who's studying acting at the prestigious New York University, is currently in Mumbai due the coronavirus pandemic and celebrated her birthday at home due to the lockdown. Suhana shared glimpses of her 20th birthday and the stunning video is breaking the internet.
In the slow-motion video, Suhana Khan is seen clad in a skin-hugging midi dress as she poses for the camera on the terrace. The 20-year-old is seen seen flaunting her curves as she lets her silky brown tresses dance with the wind.
Check out the video here:
On Friday, BFF Ananya Panday took to Instagram to wish her bestie. Sharing an adorable throwback picture, the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress said she misses Suhana the most.
Ananya shared a picture with Suhana from their trip to Alibaug. The duo is seen posing in front of a beautiful beach at Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug farmhouse. She captioned the picture, "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue ...but u will be my little baby forever."
Birthday girl, Suhana replied to the post by commenting, "Hahaha you found one not bad. I love youu thank you xxx Misss uu."
Suhana Khan recently made her profile on Instagram public and already has a verified account. Her bio reads, 'So I can be like you'. Currently, the star kid's profile has 22 posts and 852k followers.
From spending quality time with family to chilling and enjoying with friends and from posing in a traditional outfit to super-glam pics, Suhana's Instagram is no different than any other millennial's.
While she's in Mumbai, she has been sharing images from her 'home photoshoots'.