Watch: Suhana Khan shares adorable video with baby brother AbRam as he turns 8

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam turned eight years old on Thursday. The duo welcomed him via surrogacy in 2013.
Suhana Khan took to Instagram stories to share an unseen video with her baby brother.
In the adorable throwback video, AbRam can be seen planting a kiss on her cheek.
She captioned the video, "Birthday boy," and followed it with an awe-struck emoji.
Have a look at the video here:
AbRam is the youngest child of the Khan family while Suhana is the middle one. They also have an elder brother, Aryan Khan.
While Suhana is currently pursuing a course in film studies at the New York University, Aryan graduated from University of Southern California earlier this month.
On May 22, Suhana celebrated her 21st birthday with her girlfriends.
Gauri Khan wished Suhana with an endearing picture. Sharing her gorgeous click, she wrote, "Happy birthday.... you are loved today , tomorrow and always."
The picture showed Suhana posing in a black and white polka dot dress.
Like Shah Rukh, Suhana also wants to be an actor. While details about her big Bollywood debut are not known yet, the star kid has featured in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London.
She also starred in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)