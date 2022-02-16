Watch: Step inside the REAL Gangubai Kathiawadi's residence at Mumbai's Kamathipura

One of the most awaited movies 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is about the life of young Ganga Harjivandas who in no time marks her own territory and becomes Gangubai – a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura.

Fans are excited to see Sanjay Leela Bansali's aesthetic take on the biographical story.

With a star studded cast of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari, the movie has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

As per the chapter, Gangubai was one of the prominent names of the biggest red light area of Mumbai called ‘Kamathipura’. Many underworld mafia people were her customers.

Gangubai even fought to stop the movement of removing the prostitute market from Mumbai, and till today people of Kamathipura remember her for all the work she did for them.

The building she lived in still stands to the day in Kamathipura. With a small entrance, the stairs lead up to the first floor, with a room dedicated to Gangubai. In the room, a bust of Gangubai is erected in tribute to her work, along with a plaque that reads, 'In loving memory of Gangubai Harjivandas Kathiawadi'

Look at the house in the video below:

Unfurling the hard and struggling life of Gangubai and her work towards the betterment of the Kamathipura, Alia's ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’ will hit the theaters on 18 February, 2022.

