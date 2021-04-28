Watch: Sonu Sood shares video of his phone buzzing with notifications amid COVID-19 crisis; seeks more help

His tweet comes after scores of Bollywood celebs were called out for being ignorant and insensitive amid the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, as they jetted off for vacations and stepping out in the name of essentials.

On a related note, the 'Dabangg' actor took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab on April 7. The actor took to his social media accounts to share a picture from the hospital.

Along with getting vaccinated against the deadly infection, the actor had also launched 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.

He recently also got a critically ill Covid-19 patient airlifted in an air ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad, to get a special treatment done.

Separately, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.

Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year.