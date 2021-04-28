Watch: Sonu Sood shares video of his phone buzzing with notifications amid COVID-19 crisis; seeks more help

Bollywood star and humanitarian Sonu Sood, who recently recovered from the novel coronavirus, shared a video of his phone buzzing with calls and messages for help amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Sharing the clip, he wrote, “The speed at which we get requests across the country. Trying my best to reach out to everyone. Everyone...Please come forward. We need more helping hands. Do your best to the best of your capabilities.”
Earlier, Sood took a subtle dig at the entertainment industry which is busy with films amid the ongoing pandemic.
Sonu took to Twitter and wrote, “In the middle of night, after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can't sleep when people are in front of hospitals waiting for a bed.”
His tweet comes after scores of Bollywood celebs were called out for being ignorant and insensitive amid the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, as they jetted off for vacations and stepping out in the name of essentials.
On a related note, the 'Dabangg' actor took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab on April 7. The actor took to his social media accounts to share a picture from the hospital.
Along with getting vaccinated against the deadly infection, the actor had also launched 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.
He recently also got a critically ill Covid-19 patient airlifted in an air ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad, to get a special treatment done.
Separately, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.
Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year.
