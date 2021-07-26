Watch: Sonu Sood prepares tandoori roti at his ‘Punjabi dhaba’, says ‘once you eat from here, you won’t go anywhere else’

Last month, Sonu shared a video where he was seen selling eggs, bread, chips, and daily grocery items on a cycle, calling it 'Sonu Sood ki Supermarket'.

The gesture was meant to promote small businesses. Sonu posted a video of him on a cycle with the grocery items.

In the video, he says "you don't need to go to a mall to buy grocery items", adding that the most important supermarket is ready to deliver your daily items on your doorstep. He stressed the importance of buying from the local vendors as he said: "This market is a hit."

He captioned the video, "Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs #supermarket #supportsmallbusiness."

The actor has been helping people cope with the ongoing Covid crises in the country. From arranging for beds to oxygen cylinders and life-saving injections, Sonu has been trying to reach out to as many people as he can.

Last year, too, Sonu had actively worked to help migrants reach home and also provided e-rickshaws for the unemployed.

On work front, Sonu Sood and filmmaker Farah Khan have joined hands for a music video project.

While details of the songs are under wraps, it is confirmed that Sonu features in the song and Farah directs it. The shooting for the track has already started in Punjab.

Confirming the news to IANS, Sonu who was earlier directed by Farah in the film "Happy New Year", says: "This song will be something very different from anything that I've ever shot before. It's always wonderful to work with Farah."

The story of the track will show Sonu's character as a farmer-turned-cop. The song will release at the end of the month.