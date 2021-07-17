Watch: Sonu Sood meets a fan who travelled 1200 km to Mumbai on his cycle

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, recently met his fan who cycled 1200 km to meet him.

According to the videos doing rounds on social media, the 'Dabangg' actor can be seen welcoming his fan with a sweet gesture outside his residence in Mumbai.

He even asks the man why he is barefoot and requested him not to take such risks. The fan then offers a flower garland to the actor and showers flowers at his feet as a token of respect. In response, Sood makes the man wear the garland.

Check out the video here: