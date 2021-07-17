Watch: Sonu Sood meets a fan who travelled 1200 km to Mumbai on his cycle

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, recently met his fan who cycled 1200 km to meet him.
According to the videos doing rounds on social media, the 'Dabangg' actor can be seen welcoming his fan with a sweet gesture outside his residence in Mumbai.
He even asks the man why he is barefoot and requested him not to take such risks. The fan then offers a flower garland to the actor and showers flowers at his feet as a token of respect. In response, Sood makes the man wear the garland.
Check out the video here:
A couple of weeks back, he had shared a picture with a fan who walked all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai just to meet the actor.
However, he has time and again urged everyone to not risk their lives to prove their adulation for him.
The actor was hailed as a 'messiah of the migrants' last year during the lockdown. He helped migrants head back home, provided medical supplies to those in need. The actor has become a household name and a support system for countless families during the pandemic.
However, his charitable initiatives have not been restricted to just COVID-19 patients or those affected by the pandemic. Sonu has also been receiving praises from all centres for his humanitarian work.
The actor is also known for his sweet gestures towards his fans. From meeting them to responding to their messages on social media, Sonu has won the hearts of the people.
Separately, on the film front, Sonu had announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa.
Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.
