Watch: Sonu Sood 'Bandwala' wants fans to hire him to play at weddings

Sonu Sood has lately been working for people - from helping migrants stuck during lockdown, to providing e-rickshaws to the unemployed, the actor is garnering praise from fans across the country.

Earlier this week, Sonu was announced as the brand ambassador of the Punjab government for its Covid vaccination programme.

Sonu, who became popular playing the villain in Bollywood films, turned hero in real life for many.

Asked how he wants to take forward his career in Bollywood, Sonu told IANS: "The kind of roles that have been offered are different. They are larger than life, and real-life hero roles. Things that I have done in real life, they are trying to put that in my scripts, too, which is different. I have to make sure that I live up to the expectations and do justice with whatever I do.”

The actor continued: "There is a huge amount of responsibility. I came to the city to become an actor, and I will keep on doing what I enjoy the most. There will be new roles, and some new stories."

On the work front, Sonu will soon be seen in the Telugu film "Acharya" and the Akshay Kumar-starrer historical drama "Prithviraj".

"I have completed the shooting of ‘Prithiviraj'. They are planning to release the film when the (Covid) situation gets better," Sonu told IANS.

“Prithviraj” is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film features Akshay as Prithviraj Chauhan while former Miss World Manushi Chhillar makes her Hindi film debut as his love interest Sanyogita. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.