Watch: Sonam Kapoor returns to Mumbai after a year, breaks down upon seeing dad Anil Kapoor at the airport

Before flying to London in July 2020, Sonam had spent three months of lockdown in Delhi at her in-laws' residence. She flew to Mumbai to be with her parents and siblings ahead of her birthday on June 9 (2020).

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in "The Zoya Factor", which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film, which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.

She also did a cameo as herself in Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller “AK Vs AK” starring Anil and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Besides that, Sonam has completed shooting for her upcoming movie "Blind". The action-thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

This is the first time that Sonam will be seen portraying a visually-impaired girl. The actress spent considerable time regularly with director Shome to understand the role, so it was easy to get into the skin of her character.

The film's cast also include seasoned actors like Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.

"Blind" is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Prince Nahar and Sachin Nahar of RV Motion, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim.