Watch: Sonal Chauhan trolled for distributing biscuits and water to the needy outside Shani temple

Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, on Saturday, distributed biscuits and water to the needy outside Shani temple in Juhu area of Mumbai.

The Jannat actress was seen wearing a white and grey salwar kameez and a white mask.

Sonal took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Pls pls pls help the needy in whatever capacity you can. If we help one another, we can make sure nobody sleeps hungry. Because there is enough food out there for everyone... just that some don't have the means to buy it."

"Let's just do our bit and if we have the means then let's make sure nobody is hungry. Trust me that's enough," she added.

Sonal's video was also shared by a paparazzi on social media. Fans of the actress lauded her for the gesture, however, a few social media users even trolled her.

While some users wrote in the comments section that Sonal was only concerned about her hair, others said that she should have given something else as everyone can afford glucose biscuits and water.

Here's the video: