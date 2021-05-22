Watch: Sonal Chauhan trolled for distributing biscuits and water to the needy outside Shani temple

Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, on Saturday, distributed biscuits and water to the needy outside Shani temple in Juhu area of Mumbai.
The Jannat actress was seen wearing a white and grey salwar kameez and a white mask.
Sonal took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Pls pls pls help the needy in whatever capacity you can. If we help one another, we can make sure nobody sleeps hungry. Because there is enough food out there for everyone... just that some don't have the means to buy it."
"Let's just do our bit and if we have the means then let's make sure nobody is hungry. Trust me that's enough," she added.
Sonal's video was also shared by a paparazzi on social media. Fans of the actress lauded her for the gesture, however, a few social media users even trolled her.
While some users wrote in the comments section that Sonal was only concerned about her hair, others said that she should have given something else as everyone can afford glucose biscuits and water.
Here's the video:
"Shes more concerned about her hair. Charity is more for the camera," a user wrote.
"Dena hai to mid-day meal do, parle-g se pet nahi bharta madam," wrote another user.
"Doing fr publicity," a user commented on the video. "Akele main Kar leti daan. Why to call the media," read another comment.
"Ok....but....giving water bottles is actually a waste," another user commented.
"Good gesture but then What is the need to capture it on camera," read another comment.
"Paani ki bottle kya de rahu hai… paani toh mil jaayega… Parle biscuits like seriously," was another comment on the post.
"This is what we do every other day and coming from where she comes she can easily afford something more than Parle G. I mean atleast provide them a full meal if you plan to advertise it on social platforms," a user wrote.
Amid the second wave of coronavirus, Sonal has been involved in numerous initiatives related to COVID-19 relief. She has backed initiatives on providing hospital beds and oxygen supply.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonal became popular for her role in Jannat opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2008. She then featured in numerous films down South, in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil languages, apart from ventures like Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap and 3G. She returned to Hindi films with JP Dutta’s Paltan in 2018.
Her recent ventures include Skyfire and The Power, which released earlier this year. Her last venture was a music video opposite Arjun Kanungo.
