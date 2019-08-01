WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha tries ‘Sooji Ke Golgappe’ for the first time!

Sonakshi Sinha is known to be experimental with her roles and films but we just got to see the new side of her today! So, Sonakshi, Varun Sharma and Badshah are busy promoting their film Khandaani Shafakhana which is releasing on 2nd of August and currently, they are in Delhi for the same.

During the promotions, Varun Sharma came to know that Sonakshi Sinha had never tasted ‘Sooji ke Golgappe’ in her life! Varun and Badshah were a bit disappointed in her and they shared this news with the fans, in disbelief.