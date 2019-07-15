Watch Sonakshi Sinha skip to perfection, driving away Monday blues

Known for her impeccable acting and dancing skills, Sonakshi Sinha is set to rule the Box Office right now with her two films releasing in the same month. She is currently busy with the promotions for Khandaani Shafakhana which will release on 2nd of August and Mission Mangal, releasing on August 15.

Admist her busy schedule of shoots and promotions, Sona still manages to take out some time to work out and keep her fitness intact. She just recently posted a video, where she is skipping “like crazy”, on her Instagram handle and that too, on her close friend Badshah’s new song! Check out this fun yet motivational video right here.

Woah! If that didn’t motivate you to hit the gym today, we don’t know what will. Even the B-Town celebs loved Sonakshi’s workout regime and her form. Many of her friends, including Shibani Dandekar, Badshah, Rhea Kapoor, and Kunal Khemmu commented on the video, inspiring her all the more!