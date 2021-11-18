Watch: Sidharth Malhotra to star in Karan Johar's action franchise 'Yodha'; film to release in November 2022

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to headline Dharma Productions' first action film franchise 'Yodha', the makers announced on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared the motion poster and his first look from the film.

In the motion poster, Sidharth could be seen donning a fierce look as he stands all bruised while holding a fighter gun in an aeroplane.

The movie seems to be based on an aeroplane hijack story. It is in the prep stage and is expected to take off soon.

"Presenting #Yodha, the first film of the action franchise by Dharma Productions. Excited to be boarding this plane led by two very talented men - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Releasing in cinemas 11th November, 2022," the 'Shershaah' actor wrote.

In another post, he said that the female leads of the film will be announced soon.

The movie will be helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre and produced by Karan Johar for Dharma and Shashank Khaitan under his newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films.

In the past, Sidharth and Dharma have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut 'Student of the Year', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', and 'Kapoor & Sons'.

According to several media reports, 'Yodha' will star Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will also be collaborating with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for a cop-based web series. Reportedly, the web series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The actor will also be seen in films like 'Mission Majnu' and 'Thank God'.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 02:11 PM IST