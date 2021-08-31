Watch: Sidharth Malhotra directs romantic reel with Kiara Advani, fans say 'please get married'

Fans have gone gaga over the latest video of rumoured Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who are currently promoting their biographical action drama 'Shershaah'.

The actors, who were seen sharing screen space have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, but both have remained tight-lipped about their budding romance. However, the recent Instagram post of Kiara reveals the close bond the duo share.

Kiara posted a reel directed by Sidharth that featured their song 'Kabhii Tumhhe'.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Pls get married.”

“My poor sidkiara heart,” added another.

Another user commented, “The Best On - Screen & Off - Screen Couple In Recent Times!!”

Advertisement

Earlier, the 'Kabir Singh' actor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures in which the couple could be seen posing together for a promotional shoot.

Coordinating in shades of black and blue, the actors looked regal while posing for the lens together. Kiara looked breathtakingly beautiful in a lehenga choli, accessorised with some matching jewellery with her hair tied in a stylish parandi braid. On the other hand, Sidharth looked dapper as always in indo-western coat pants.

Sharing the snaps, Kiara posted a red heart emoticon in the caption.

Soon after sharing the pictures, Kiara's comments section was flooded with heartfelt messages from the couple's fans. A fan wrote, "my hearttt", another one wrote, "omgg" and many dropped heart emoticons for the actor duo.

The biographical action drama 'Shershaah' unfolds the events and emotions behind the Kargil war. The movie traces the story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema.

Set in the 90s, the film also sheds light on the innocence of romance, bringing to screen the fresh and crackling chemistry of Kiara and Sidharth for the first time.

'Shershaah' released on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:00 AM IST