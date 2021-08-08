Watch: Sidharth Malhotra carries rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani in his arms; fans say 'please guys make it official'

Fans of rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, on Saturday, went gaga over 'Shershaah' actors' latest video.

Rumoured Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are currently promoting their upcoming biographical action drama 'Shershaah' in Delhi.

Kiara recently took to her Instagram handle to share a Reel where they were seen performing to 'Ranjha'

The video showed Kiara looking as stunning as ever as in a black and white lehenga choli. She's seen walking towards the camera as Sidharth gushes over her. He then lifts her in his arms as the song from their upcoming movie plays in the background.

Check out the video here: