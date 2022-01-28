Watch ‘Side A Side B’ Trailer: Debutants Rahul Rajkhowa and Shivranjani Singh take you on a musical journey

This Valentine Season, witness the musical love story, ‘Side A Side B’. Presented by Luv Films, this bittersweet love story's trailer just dropped in today and is slated to release on 11th February 2022 on T-Series YouTube channel.

The film is written and directed by Sudhish Kamath, starring debutants Rahul Rajkhowa and Shivranjani Singh, with music by Sudeep Swaroop.

Synopsis: When young musicians Joel and Shivi go on a 44- hour long train ride from Guwahati to Mumbai, they realise it might be their last time together.

‘Side A Side B’ is a musical love story that captures eight musical moments from that life changing journey.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:06 PM IST