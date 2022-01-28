e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

Watch ‘Side A Side B’ Trailer: Debutants Rahul Rajkhowa and Shivranjani Singh take you on a musical journey

The film is written and directed by Sudhish Kamath, starring debutants Rahul Rajkhowa and Shivranjani Singh, with music by Sudeep Swaroop.
FPJ Web Desk
This Valentine Season, witness the musical love story, ‘Side A Side B’. Presented by Luv Films, this bittersweet love story's trailer just dropped in today and is slated to release on 11th February 2022 on T-Series YouTube channel.

Synopsis: When young musicians Joel and Shivi go on a 44- hour long train ride from Guwahati to Mumbai, they realise it might be their last time together.

‘Side A Side B’ is a musical love story that captures eight musical moments from that life changing journey.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:06 PM IST
