Watch: Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'another failed attempt' at asking Shakun Batra the title of upcoming film

In Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film, Siddhant shares screen space with Deepika Padukone.

The actor had said that the film belongs to a genre that has not been tried in Bollywood before.

"The excitement is that it is a genre that has not been tried in Hindi cinema yet. The film is nuanced and has a lot of details. Shakun is a great director. It is a very contemporary, new-age film. It is going to be a lot of fun. I get to act with Deepika Padukone!" he gushed.

"Forget about actors, it is a dream for every boy to just get a chance to talk to Deepika. It is a romantic thriller and I can't control my happiness. It is a fun film and cast," he told IANS.

The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Apart from this, Siddhant also has 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in the pipeline with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. He will also be seen in 'Bhoot Police'.