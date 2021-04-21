Watch: Siddhant Chaturvedi recites a poem on India’s COVID-19 situation; Kriti Sanon calls it 'beautiful'

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has penned down his thoughts in the form of poetry.

The actor has time and again impressed his fans and followers with his impeccable poetry skills.

On Tuesday, Siddhant shared a video on his official Instagram account in which he recites a soul-stirring poem on the current situation of COVID-19 surge in the country.

He talked about the regular noise of the ambulance vans, amid the coronavirus crisis.

The poem also talked about planning holidays, even as many across the country struggle with shortage of beds in hospital, amid the medical chaos during this pandemic.

"Khidki pe baithate hi fir wahi guzarti hain ambulance ki awaazein, har second jaise koi apna aakhiri saansein le raha ho. Dil thoda sehem to jata hai, kahi wo guzarte insan ko hi apna kehna ho. Pichle saal ki tarah wo hausla is saal shayad qayam hi na ho, kyuki jeet ke pehle jo humne jashn manaya tha, is baar jashn manane ki koi wajah bhi na ho," he recites.

"Sochta hu kya karein, baithe baithe ghar pe chalo almaari sajaate hain ya fir kahi badhiya si jagah chutti manate hain. In ghatati saanso se door kahi aur, hum apni saansein churate hain. Rozana badhte bistar ki maango se bifkra ho ke hum apni chaadar failaate hain. Online ticket katayien, kapde mangayein, suitcase nikalein par khidki pe baithate hi fir wahi ambulance ki awaazein. Aisa lagta hai jaise koi apna, dil thoda sehem to jaata hai kyuki us ambulance ka rasta mere ghar ke neeche se ho ke jata hai," he added.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Ek khayaal aya, socha share karun... Guzarti Ambulance #MyNotes."

Check out the video here: