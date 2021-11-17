Watch: Siddhant Chaturvedi raps for 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan, calls him ‘sabka baap’

The recently released promo of KBC 13 starts with Siddhant Chaturvedi rapping for the one and only Amitabh Bachchan and calls him ‘sabka baap’ in his rap.

Siddhant, who played the role of rapper in his debut film Gully Boy, impresses Big B with his rap.

He slightly modifies the iconic line ‘Rishtey Mein Toh Hum Tumhare Baap Lagte Hain’ from his film Shahenshah and uses it as ‘Sabke Baap’.

Intrestingly, post the release of Gully Boy, Amitabh Bachchan had sent his patent handwritten letter and flowers to Siddhant as token of appreciation to him for his debut film.

Siddhant on the work front, boasts of a envious lineup if films, namely 'Kho Gaye hum Kahan', 'Phone Bhoot', 'Yudhra' and Shakun Batra's next.

