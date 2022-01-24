Watch: Siddhant Chaturvedi lends his blazer to freezing Ananya Panday during 'Gehraiyaan' promotions; leaves fans impressed

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi stepped out on Monday for the promotions of their much-awaited film 'Gehraiyaan'.

The actors certainly managed to make heads turn with their cute banter and stylish looks.

Deepika looked stunning as ever in a tangerine cutout bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit.

However, it was Ananya and Siddhant's cute moment certainly stole the limelight. According to a video shared by a paparazzo, the actors can be seen posing together in the windy weather of Mumbai.

Ananya, who looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder top with white printed pants, was feeling cold and was in urgent need of a jacket. Soon, Siddhant took off his jacket and gave it to her.

The 'Gully Boy' actor was spotted in a a casual look in jeans and a white shirt.

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after the video was posted on Instagram, fan took to the comments section and praised Siddhant for his gesture. They were also in awe of Siddhant and Ananya's cute moment.

"I always like this two together," wrote a fan. "Wow srk moment," another user commented.

Directed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehraiyaan' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is a relationship drama, which revolves around the theme of infidelity.

It will release on streaming service Prime Video on February 11. The film also features Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:30 PM IST