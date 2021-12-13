Watch: Siddhant Chaturvedi congratulates Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal with a quirky dance video

Youth favourite star, Siddhant Chaturvedi recently congratulated his 'Phone Booth' co-star, Katrina Kaif on her wedding with Vicky Kaushal in his own quirky way, that has broken the internet.

Taking to his social media, he posted a fun video of himself dancing and in the caption he wrote, "@katrinakaif ye Sasural genda phool Mubaarak ho! @vickykaushal09 Paaji Ek baraati missing tha, par kami Kataii mehsoos honey nahi dengey! congratulations to you both! Purey india ka shaadi ka mood bana diya aap dono ne, nazar na lagey."

Take a look at his post here:

Apart from 'Phone Bhoot', Siddhant will be also seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav and Shakun Batra's next.

He was last seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:34 PM IST