Watch: Shweta Bachchan's 'highly drunk' video goes viral after mom Jaya's 'gutter' comment

Since Wednesday, security has been increased outside bungalows of the Bachchans in Mumbai, after she told Parliament that the film industry was being defamed by some and asked the government to protect and support it, a police official said.

"Amitabh Bachchan already has X category security cover. After the speech (in Parliament by Jaya Bachchan), we stepped up peripheral security and increased patrolling outside their bungalows in Juhu," the official said.

The Bachchans have 'Jalsa', 'Janak' and 'Pratiksha' bungalows in Juhu. They live in 'Jalsa' and 'Pratiksha'.

The official said the security has been stepped up as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident in view of Jaya Bachchan's speech.

Through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Mrs Bachchan said the entertainment industry in the country provides direct employment to 5 lakh people daily and indirect employment to 5 million people.

"At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment rate at the worst levels, in order to divert the attention of people, we are being flogged by social media" and there is no support from the government, she said.

Bachchan said the government should come forward and support the entertainment industry.

"I hope the government tells these people who have made their earning, name and fame in this industry to stop using such language," she said.

"There are people in the entertainment industry who are some of the highest taxpayers (in the country). They are still being harassed," she said.

The government, she said, must stand by the entertainment industry.

"I think the government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government in whatever good work it takes up. They come and speak for them, they support them. If there is a national calamity, they come forward, they give money and their services," she said.

"I think it is very very important that the government must support this industry and not kill it. Just because there are few people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry," she said, adding the industry brings international name and recognition besides a base for political ambitions.

She went on to say that all kinds of promises are made to the entertainment industry but it has never got its due.

"Sir, I get very worked up and very emotional. I have too many things to say but you are not giving me enough time and opportunity," she told Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.