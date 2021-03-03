Watch: Shraddha Kapoor turns ‘best man’ for cousin Priyaank Sharma’s wedding in Maldives

Priyaank, who is the son of veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Shaza Morani, last month.

Shaza is the daughter of Karim Morani, who produced Shah Rukh Khan’s films “Happy New Year", "Chennai Express", and "Ra One."

The couple, who are looking forward to their Hindu marriage ceremony are currently in the Maldives, celebrating pre-wedding festivities.

However, according to latest reports, Priyaank and Shaza have postponed the main event which was to be held on March 5 in Maharashtra, given the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will resume shooting Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor.

Besides that, Shraddha has also been signed for a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series Nagin, to be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.