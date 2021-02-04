Watch: Shraddha Kapoor reacts to wedding rumours with alleged boyfriend Rohan Shrestha

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently shooting Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday as she returned after the Delhi schedule of the film.
At the airport, the 'Street Dance 3D' actress was asked about her wedding rumours by a paparazzo.
For those unversed, Shraddha's co-star and friend Varun Dhawan had set tongues wagging on social media with his reply to the actress's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shreshta's Instagram story.
Congratulating Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on tying the knot, Rohan had written, "Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy." Responding to the same, Dhawan wrote, "I truly am. Hope you’re ready."
While fans have speculating the date, Shraddha has finally reacted to the rumours.
In a video, as the 'Saaho' actress walks towards her car after landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, a paparazzo is heard asking her in Marathi, "Mam tumi kadi karta lagan? (Mam when are you getting married?)"
Shraddha is seen blushing as she replies, "Kaye Boltos tume? (What are you even saying?)"
Check out the video here:
Shraddha has reportedly been dating the celebrity photographer for over three years and there have been several reports about the lovebirds wanting to take their relationship to the next level.
Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Shraddha's father Shakti had also reacted to the rumours.
"Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection," he was quoted as saying by the publication.
In the same interview, the veteran actor had said that Rohan has been coming home since childhood and Shraddha has never told him about her plans of getting hitched to him.
"To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other," the actor said.
On the work front, apart from Luv Ranjan's upcoming next, Shraddha has also been signed for a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series Nagin, to be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.
Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.