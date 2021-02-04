Watch: Shraddha Kapoor reacts to wedding rumours with alleged boyfriend Rohan Shrestha

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently shooting Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday as she returned after the Delhi schedule of the film.

At the airport, the 'Street Dance 3D' actress was asked about her wedding rumours by a paparazzo.

For those unversed, Shraddha's co-star and friend Varun Dhawan had set tongues wagging on social media with his reply to the actress's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shreshta's Instagram story.

Congratulating Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on tying the knot, Rohan had written, "Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy." Responding to the same, Dhawan wrote, "I truly am. Hope you’re ready."