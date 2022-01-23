Watch: Shraddha Kapoor officiates her makeup artist and best friend's wedding; video goes viral

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently officiated her best friend and make-up artist Shraddha Naik's wedding.

Naik shared a video from the ceremony and penned an emotional note for the actress. In the now-viral video, Shraddha, who was also one of the bridesmaids, is seen officiating the ceremony.

She can be seen playing her role of a wedding officiator as she asked Naik and her fiancé if they will marry each other before giving them permission to kiss.

The 'Chhichhore' actress looked gorgeous in a lavender outfit and managed to leave everyone in awe.

"Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding, we've come a long way! Thankyou for officiating our wedding. It meant the world to me and Richie," Naik captioned the video.

In the comments section, Shraddha wrote, "My shraddie thank you for this honour of being your officiator and brides maid. 12 years and counting my Shraddu I love you more than words will ever be able to express (sic)."

Take a look at some others photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will next be seen in the 'Naagin' trilogy. She will also star in Luv Ranjan's untitled film, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film is slated to release in January 2023.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 12:23 PM IST