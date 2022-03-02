Watch: Shraddha Kapoor accepts gift from fan at the airport; netizens call her 'kindest actor'

Shraddha Kapoor, who is all set to ring in her 35th birthday on Thursday, took off to an undisclosed location today along with her father Shakti Kapoor.

However, the actress won the hearts of the netizens with her sweet gesture for her fan.

It so happened that while Shraddha was entering the airport with Shakti Kapoor, a fan came up to her to wish her happy birthday in advance. He also presented the actress with a gift box and a scrapbook of her photos, which she gracefully accepted.

She even thanked the fan and interacted with him for a while, and obliged with him some pictures, before waving him and the paparazzi goodbye.

As soon as the video was shared on social media platforms, netizens appreciated the 'Stree' actress and called her 'down to earth'.

"My most favourite actress in Bollywood is Shraddha Kapoor she has no attitude she is cutiee & very down to earth she is the best," a fan commented.

"The reason why she is the kindest star and queen of million hearts," another user wrote.

On the work front, Shraddha is currently running a packed schedule with Luv Ranjan's next alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She will also star in 'Stree 2', 'Chaalbaaz in London' and 'Naagin' to name a few.

